Triple homicide suspect arrested in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide on Saturday night.

Officers found two women, aged 46 and 28, and a 9-year-old girl fatally shot inside an apartment near Kirkland Avenue Northeast and Northeast 18th Street at around 7:30 p.m., RPD said in a release.

After police searched the residence, through the suspect’s electronics, and interviewed witnesses, they arrested the man at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in South Seattle without incident.

Investigators say the shooting is related to domestic violence and the suspect was in a relationship with the 46-year-old woman who was killed.

In a release from RPD, two other people were in the apartment during the shooting but were able to escape.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, but police say the suspect was spending time with the victims earlier that evening.

