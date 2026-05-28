Trial over the future of public nudity at historic Denny Blaine Park begins

SEATTLE — A legal battle over public nudity and alleged lewd behavior at Seattle’s Denny Blaine Park is now underway in court.

Opening statements began on Wednesday in the lawsuit filed by the neighborhood group ‘Denny Blaine Park for All’ against the City of Seattle.

The group argues the city’s plan to clean up the park has failed, claiming public sex acts, masturbation, and other lewd behavior are still happening despite new rules and fencing installed last year.

“This is not about nudity per se, this is about what happens in that park that’s illegal, there’s daily masturbation, people having sex,” said Lee Keller, a spokesperson with Denny Blaine Park for All.

But the city, along with community group ‘Friends of Denny Blaine‘, says their abatement plan is working and that the park’s long history as a clothing-optional space should be preserved.

The trial is expected to continue throughout June.

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