Trees fall, block highways amid record rainfall

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Trees fell on local roads overnight after numerous daily rainfall records were set around Western Washington.

The biggest incident caused eastbound Interstate 90 to be closed near Front Street in Issaquah after several trees fell early Wednesday.

In addition to numerous daily rainfall records that were set around Western Washington yesterday, you may have noticed that it felt a bit chilly.



It wasn't your imagination. Yesterday was the coldest day that Seattle's experienced in the second half of May since 2013. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 22, 2024

A tree also fell on the Front Street off-ramp from I-90 and hit a semi-truck. Its windshield was shattered and the ramp was partially blocked.

Luckily, no one was hurt. All lanes reopened at 3:40 a.m.

Fallen trees also blocked the right lane in both directions of State Route 203 at Northeast Cherry Street in Duvall. Those were cleared shortly after 4 a.m.

Just after 3 a.m., trees were down on both directions of State Route 106 near Alderwood Road in the Belfair area, blocking the eastbound lane.

The trees have since been cleared.

