Tree falls into Shoreline home while family sleeps

SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline family is reeling this morning after high winds brought a tree crashing into their home while they slept.

Dwayne Boyd stood outside his home early Tuesday morning, sharing his harrowing experience with KIRO 7.

“The tree branch was a foot away from my son while he was sleeping when it stopped... it was scary,” said Boyd.

Boyd says the tree crashed through his bedroom at around 2:30 a.m., and he and his wife awoke covered in pieces of tree bark and drywall. He quickly rushed his family out of the home.

Once he got outside, he could see the full extent of the tree inside his house. His pool equipment and shed were both crushed, with pieces of tree littering the pool. Inside, his closet, bathroom, and son’s bedroom were ruined by branches.

Luckily, Boyd says everyone is okay, just a little shaken up.

©2025 Cox Media Group