Tree crashes onto two homes in Everett during windstorm

The strong winds on Wednesday brought down a portion of a 100-foot red oak tree onto two Everett homes.

“Heard two cataclysmic cracks and pops and then just the crashing of the tree. My kids and I were eating dinner in the kitchen on the other side of the house. My girlfriend came out very concerned. We thought just a branch fell,” said homeowner Chris Mannino.

He said the tree came down right over his kids’ bedroom.

A housemaid was also in the house. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

But the tree and damage extended to the house next door, where Gil Wold says he and his wife were getting ready for bed.

“Heard a loud racket – got louder and louder. Very large boom that sounded like a truck hitting our house,” said Wold.

There was damage to their garage, and two cars were smashed in the driveway.

Arborist McLaren Stach with Davey Tree told us, aside from the wind, the tree’s health was a big factor.

“Fibrous growth, dirt gets in – the rot is secondary. It’s the poor structure that led to this,” said Stach.

A crew spent the afternoon removing the tree and debris from the homes.

“My wife and I have kind of had a ongoing bet if that tree would ever fall or not, and I guess she won the bet because I didn’t think it would fall,” said Wold.

