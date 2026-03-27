Travelers at SEA are calling for TSA workers to be paid

TSA screeners at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and across the United States have gone 42 days without pay as the federal government shutdown continues.

Despite the staffing crisis, workers at SEA are continuing to screen passengers while the president calls for their salaries to be restored.

The ongoing shutdown has led hundreds of TSA workers to quit and thousands more to miss shifts nationwide, resulting in long security lines at many major hubs. At SEA, officials have utilized a new security checkpoint and non-security staff to manage the overflow of passengers and maintain operations.

Some security checkpoints at SEA saw long lines during the morning hours Friday, but TSA workers continued to screen passengers. Lines also appeared to move fairly quickly.

Airport officials and others have noted that SEA has been mostly spared from the severe impacts seen elsewhere. The airport recently opened a new security checkpoint to provide more screening options, and the airport’s non-security staff continue to help direct travelers.

One Port of Seattle commissioner stated that absentee rates among screeners have not been high at the facility.

A community fundraising effort to benefit TSA workers at SEA has raised more than $160,000. This drive comes as signs have been posted throughout the airport thanking the staff for not abandoning their posts despite the lack of pay.

Lawmakers are currently attempting to find ways to restart salary payments for the affected federal employees.

Travelers reported varying experiences depending on their location. Ray, a traveler who only gave his first name and is heading to San José for the March Madness tournament, said he faced a three-hour wait when recently traveling out of Houston. He expressed support for the screeners working through the crisis.

“Them getting paid is very important, they do a lot of things that other people can’t do, and they’re very valuable,” Ray said.

Other passengers noted that their experience at the Seattle airport remained efficient. The 42-day pay gap reminded some residents of previous labor issues in the region.

Carl Roberson, a traveler from Poulsbo, noted that the situation was similar to when workers went without pay this past fall.

“I appreciate them coming in and working on their free time,” Roberson said. He emphasized that the workers need financial relief. “It’s no different than when shipyard workers over in Bangor/Bremerton shipyard went 37 days without getting paid. Same kind of situation, I feel for all their needs, and they definitely need to get paid soon,” Roberson said.

The president stated he will sign an executive order intended to restore paychecks for TSA employees. Lawmakers are continuing efforts to restart salaries for federal workers affected by the shutdown.

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