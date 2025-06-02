Travel the world and tell coffee stories: Starbucks’ looking to hire for dream job

Looking to travel the world and post videos on social media and get paid to do it?

Starbucks is seeking a “Global Coffee Creator” to do just that, according to the company’s job listing.

“For one epic year, you’ll travel the world - think Milan, Tokyo, Colombia, Dubai, Costa Rica - and more capturing the vibes, culture, and people behind every Starbucks experience,” the job listing says.

The remote U.S.-based position also offers a salary range of $80,100 to $136,000 per year.

The role involves traveling to coffee farms and Starbucks locations globally to document and share the journey of coffee from bean to cup.

Responsibilities include creating content that highlights the people, places, and processes behind Starbucks’ coffee offerings.

The position is part of the company’s marketing and brand management team.

Candidates should have experience in content creation, storytelling, and social media engagement.

A passion for coffee and the ability to connect with diverse audiences are also essential.

The role requires frequent travel and collaboration with various teams across the company.

“If you’re ready to pack your bags and share the Starbucks experience through a fresh lens, we’d love to hear from you,” the listing says.

Interested applicants can apply through Starbucks’ careers website.

