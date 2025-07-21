Trash pickup resumes in King, Snohomish County amid union negotiations

Trash pickup for customers in both King and Snohomish County has resumed, starting Monday, Republic Services confirmed in a press release. — Trash pickup for customers in both King and Snohomish County has resumed, starting Monday, Republic Services confirmed in a press release.

“Customers will be serviced on their normal collection day and should leave out all their containers,” Republic Services stated. “We appreciate the community’s patience and look forward to resuming regular service.”

The resumption of Republic’s trash service in these counties comes after more than a 10-day work stoppage. The union representing the employees is currently negotiating with Republic Services.

In Bellevue, customers will get a service credit on their next bill, the city announced on Facebook.

For more information on trash pickup service, visit republicservices.com.

Local residents fed up with trash strikes

Due to the ongoing strike by workers at Republic Services, garbage was piling up in several areas last week, including Bellevue.

The company provided customers with the option to drop off their trash at the Bannerwood Parking Lot, located at 1790 Richards Road, on Tuesday. That location reopened on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, a daycare told KIRO 7 they’d have to rent a truck to get their bags of dirty diapers to the drop-off site.

“I’d have to glove up and go in there and get it out,” a daycare worker said.

KIRO host Gee Scott cited a Facebook post his friend wrote to share his frustrations.

“Republic Services, please come pick up this trash. I don’t care about what y’all got going on, between my dad, kids, and myself —everything is backed up over here. Pay these people because now I’m gonna go to random places. I’m over it,” Gee shared on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio.

Republic Services offers to collect double regular amount

Republic Services informed customers that it would collect double the regular amount of trash and recycling when service resumes, at no additional charge.

Customers will also receive a service credit on their upcoming bill.

WA strike a part of a growing national movement

The strike is part of a national movement from the union against Republic. Teamsters 252 is set to join unions in California, Georgia, Illinois, and Massachusetts in the strike.

“These workers perform dangerous, high-stakes jobs that protect our communities and environment every single day,” Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 396 and Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division, said regarding the national movement. “They deserve a contract that respects their contributions — not lowball proposals and corporate stonewalling. The company must bargain in good faith.”

Workers could extend picket lines to potentially 3,500 Teamsters nationwide, the union said.

It’s unclear how long the strike could last or how many customers will be impacted.

Republic Services stated it is currently in contract negotiations with Local 252.

“We respect the rights of our employees to engage in collective bargaining and are ready to continue discussions with the union to reach an agreement that benefits our employees, our customers, and our company,” Republic Services wrote in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group