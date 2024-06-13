Local

Train fire in Marysville blocks intersection for hours

By KIRO 7 News Staff
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville Fire District spent the morning responding to a rail car fire burning on a stopped train.

The train was blocking the intersection of 116 Street Northeast and 122nd Street Northeast along State Street.

Around 7:45 a.m., Marysville PD shared the road closure and asked drivers to find alternate routes.

The roads reopened around 11 a.m. after crews extinguished the fire.



