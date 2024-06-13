Train fire in Marysville blocks intersection for hours

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville Fire District spent the morning responding to a rail car fire burning on a stopped train.

The train was blocking the intersection of 116 Street Northeast and 122nd Street Northeast along State Street.

We are currently working on a rail car fire at the intersection of 116th and State. Please avoid the area. @WA_Marysville @MarysvilleWAPD #fire pic.twitter.com/kzqBd9DtGS — Marysville Fire District (@Marysville_Fire) June 13, 2024

Around 7:45 a.m., Marysville PD shared the road closure and asked drivers to find alternate routes.

The roads reopened around 11 a.m. after crews extinguished the fire.

The intersections of 116 St NE and 122nd St NE are currently blocked by a train due to a train car on fire. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/BnpHYOwBxi — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) June 13, 2024









