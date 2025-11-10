Train announces The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour

Train announced a North American summer headline tour for 2026 – and the Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band will be playing the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn.

The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour will feature Train’s most iconic, chart-topping hits including RIAA diamond-certified, #1 best-selling smash “Hey, Soul Sister,” double-GRAMMY-winning iconic track “Drops of Jupiter,” 5x platinum-certified anthem “Drive By,” and many more.

Joining Train on the road are multi-platinum-selling rock band Barenaked Ladies and acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson.

The 2026 North American summer tour will kick off July 8 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The tour will make stops in over 38 cities before concluding on August 30 in Auburn.

Fans can sign up here to gain first access to the artist presale for most dates beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 12 p.m. local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi is the official card of the Train - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. local time until November 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Train is comprised of frontman Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Butch Walker (guitar, vocals), and Matt Musty (drums, vocals).

To coincide with the anniversary, Train is set to release new music this spring.

DROPS OF JUPITER: 25 YEARS IN THE ATMOSPHERE 2026 SUMMER TOUR DATES

July 8, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 10, 2026 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11, 2026 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 12, 2026 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

July 14, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 16, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 17, 2026 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 18, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 20, 2026 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 22, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 24, 2026 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25, 2026 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 26, 2026 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 28, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 29, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 31, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 1, 2026 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 4, 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

*Co-headline with Barenaked Ladies

August 5, 2026 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 7, 2026 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 8, 2026 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

August 9, 2026 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 11, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 12, 2026 – Riverside, MO – Morton Amphitheater

August 14, 2026 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 15, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 17, 2026 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 19, 2026 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 22, 2026 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl +

August 24, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

August 25, 2026 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

August 26, 2026 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 28, 2026 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 29, 2026 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

August 30, 2026 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

©2025 Cox Media Group