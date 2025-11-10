Train announces The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour

Train announced a North American summer headline tour for 2026 – and the Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band will be playing the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn.
The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour will feature Train’s most iconic, chart-topping hits including RIAA diamond-certified, #1 best-selling smash “Hey, Soul Sister,” double-GRAMMY-winning iconic track “Drops of Jupiter,” 5x platinum-certified anthem “Drive By,” and many more.
Joining Train on the road are multi-platinum-selling rock band Barenaked Ladies and acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson.
The 2026 North American summer tour will kick off July 8 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The tour will make stops in over 38 cities before concluding on August 30 in Auburn.
Fans can sign up here to gain first access to the artist presale for most dates beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 12 p.m. local time.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
Citi is the official card of the Train - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. local time until November 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Train is comprised of frontman Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Butch Walker (guitar, vocals), and Matt Musty (drums, vocals).
To coincide with the anniversary, Train is set to release new music this spring.
DROPS OF JUPITER: 25 YEARS IN THE ATMOSPHERE 2026 SUMMER TOUR DATES
July 8, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 10, 2026 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11, 2026 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 12, 2026 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
July 14, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 16, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 17, 2026 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 18, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 20, 2026 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 22, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 24, 2026 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25, 2026 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 26, 2026 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 28, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 29, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 31, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
August 1, 2026 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
August 4, 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
*Co-headline with Barenaked Ladies
August 5, 2026 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 7, 2026 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 8, 2026 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
August 9, 2026 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
August 11, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 12, 2026 – Riverside, MO – Morton Amphitheater
August 14, 2026 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 15, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 17, 2026 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 19, 2026 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 22, 2026 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl +
August 24, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
August 25, 2026 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
August 26, 2026 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 28, 2026 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 29, 2026 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
August 30, 2026 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
