TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on SB I-5 near Burlington after crash

A crash involving a semi truck blocked the right lane on I-5 southbound near Burlington early Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash at around 3:45 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., the right lane of southbound I-5 near the Bow Hill Rest Area north of Burlington remained blocked.

WSDOT reports that tow crews have removed the tractor and are now working to clear the trailer.

No ETA was given for when all lanes would reopen, and drivers were asked to plan for delays.

UPDATE: The right lane of southbound I-5 near the Bow Hill Rest Area north of Burlington (MP 238) remains blocked due to a collision.



Incident Response, State Patrol and tow crews are on scene. There is no ETA on when all lanes will reopen. Plan for delays. https://t.co/bhMDBmfPGL pic.twitter.com/If4lAg3dxR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 19, 2026

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