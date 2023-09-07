Traffic headache ahead: I-405 between Renton, Bellevue to shut down for construction over weekend

BELLEVUE, Wash. — All lanes of I-405 between Renton and Bellevue will be closed the weekend of Sept. 9-10 while crews rework the Northeast 44 Street interchange.

Exits 5 and 10 will also both be closed in addition to the 44th Street bridge. This construction is a necessary part of the I-405 Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to slow down while traveling through the work zone for the safety of construction crews and should expect heavier traffic along alternate routes.

Here are the recommended detours:

Northbound travelers will exit at Sunset Boulevard Northeast (Exit 5), travel east to Duvall Avenue Northeast, and head north onto Coal Creek Parkway to access the on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Southbound travelers will exit at Coal Creek Parkway (Exit 10), head south to Duvall Avenue Northeast, and head west onto Sunset Boulevard Northeast to access the on-ramp to southbound I-405.

Several on-ramps will also be closed for the duration of the weekend closure:

Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to northbound I-405.

All ramps at North 30th Street (Exit 6) to I-405 (the North 30th Street overpass will remain open).

All ramps at Northeast 44th Street (Exit 7) to I-405.

Northeast 44th Street over I-405.

All ramps at 112th Avenue Southeast/Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast (Exit 9) to I-405 (the 112th Avenue Southeast/Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast overpass will remain open).

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to southbound I-405.

For construction and closure updates, download the app or find more information on the travel map.

