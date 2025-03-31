Traffic backed up on I-5 in Tacoma after jack-knifed semi-truck accident

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two left lanes are blocked in both directions on Interstate-5 (I-5) in South Tacoma near 38th due to a jack-knifed semi-truck.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene as crews try to clear the highway. No injuries have been reported.

Expect slowdowns on I-5 in Tacoma near S 48th St. A collision involving a semi has the two left lanes blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/gyzwXHCG2Y — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 31, 2025

“Thankfully no injuries, but traffic will be impacted for an extended period while we tow the truck and get the barrier fixed!” WSP trooper John Dattilo wrote on X.

Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma are on scene with a semi be barrier collision blocking the left lanes of north and south I5 at the Tacoma Mall.



Thankfully no injuries, but traffic will be impacted for an extended period while we tow the truck and get the barrier fixed! pic.twitter.com/ghXBIl2Juj — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) March 31, 2025

Traffic is delayed by approximately three miles in both directions.

