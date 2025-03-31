Local

Traffic backed up on I-5 in Tacoma after jack-knifed semi-truck accident

By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com
Traffic backed up on I-5 in Tacoma after jack-knifed semi-truck accident Photo courtesy of WSP (Photo courtesy of WSP)
Two left lanes are blocked in both directions on Interstate-5 (I-5) in South Tacoma near 38th due to a jack-knifed semi-truck.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene as crews try to clear the highway. No injuries have been reported.

“Thankfully no injuries, but traffic will be impacted for an extended period while we tow the truck and get the barrier fixed!” WSP trooper John Dattilo wrote on X.

Traffic is delayed by approximately three miles in both directions.

This is a developing story, check back for details

