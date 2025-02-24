Traffic Alert: PSE drilling holes for soil analysis, future work in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — Between Monday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, drivers can expect some traffic impacts as Puget Sound Energy completes soil analysis.

PSE will be drilling holes to do soil analysis as part of future gas main exchanges.

The work is expected to take place on the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail between Ruddell Road Southeast and Sleater Kinney Road Southeast but some locations will be affected that will be used for staging vehicles.

The City of Lacey said that traffic controls will be in place to help move drivers around.

