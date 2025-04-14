TRAFFIC ALERT: 6-month closure of Bellevue roadway starts April 21

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Heads up to drivers that take Southeast Eastgate Way in Bellevue.

The roadway will close between Richards Road and 139th Avenue SE for six months, starting Monday, April 21.

The closure supports a fish barrier removal project on Sunset Creek.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove culverts nearly 40 feet beneath Southeast Eastgate Way that prevent fish from swimming upstream. The culverts are being replaced by a new bridge across the waterway.

“Extended roadway closures are never our first choice,” WSDOT Project Engineer Thomas La Bolle said. “But in this case, closing Southeast Eastgate Way proved to be the quickest and most efficient way to build a new bridge in this area.”

The new bridge on Southeast Eastgate Way is the fourth and final one that will be built for the Interstate 90 Sunset Creek fish passage project. Construction in this area will continue into early 2027, although most work will occur beneath I-90 starting next year.

A signed detour using Richards Road, Southeast 26th Street and 139th Avenue Southeast will guide pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles around the work zone during the closure.

King County Metro will relocate bus stops along Southeast Eastgate Way during construction.

©2025 Cox Media Group