‘Toys for Tots’ Drive brings toys to hundreds of kids in the Northwest

SEATTLE — Before sunrise, the gifts appeared. In boxes and bags, stuffed with toys – and, jam-packed with love.

All thanks to donations made by people like Andy Boissonneau, of Pape Machinery.

“Oh, absolutely filled with joy. We’re helping the kids, and that is just what it’s all about,” said Boissonneau.

The KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army allows everyone to be a leader and hero just like Seahawks legend, Jim Zorn.

“I think everybody has the same attitude as well. You know, a bunch of small parts making a big impact. And that’s really what’s going on here. All day. I’m excited about the experience,” said Zorn.

And, also his friend Rick Koch from All-City Fence.

“Oh, it’s a great feeling. I look forward every year to this event and I’m glad that I can do it,” said Koch.

That feeling of holiday teamwork spread quickly through the offices Ziply Fiber, and to our studio downtown.

“I think that’s the thing that’s most exciting to me is that it’s widespread across our company, " said CEO of Ziply Fiber, Harold Zeitz.

At Albert Lee Appliance, the boss brought his heart - and a really big check for $25,000.

“It’s like we don’t want to see a kid go without a toy if possible. And, it just puts a smile on their face to where they’re actually happy. We don’t want them to feel like they’re not worth anything,” said Albert Lee III.

For everyone else stepping up this holiday season: Thank you for the hundreds of children who will have a holiday to remember.

