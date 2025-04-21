Top Pot Doughnuts is closing this Seattle storefront

Top Pot Doughnuts is closing one of its Seattle locations.

The company announced that after 17 years, it’s shutting down its Queen Anne storefront. Their lease is ending on Galer Street and they won’t be renewing it.

“This café has been home to so many memories—from your morning rituals to late afternoon pick-me-ups,” Top Pot Doughnuts said in a message to customers on social media. “We’re truly grateful for your support and loyalty.”

Top Pot Doughnuts has six remaining Seattle locations: Ballard, Capitol Hill, Downtown, First Hill, South Lake Union, and West Seattle.

The company also has stores in Bellevue, Bothell, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond, Renton, and Tacoma.

An update on our Queen Anne cafe. Posted by Top Pot Doughnuts on Friday, April 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group