Toll rates along I-405, SR 167 to increase March 1

Starting March 1 toll rates will increase for both Interstate 405 and State Route 167.

The minimum rate for either highway is going up to $1 and the maximum rate is shooting up to $15.

The new toll hours will be from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toll lanes will continue to be free on I-405 during the weekends, but single drivers on SR 167 will be tolled on the weekends.

KIRO 7 looked at ways drivers can secure paying the lowest amount.

First up, is opening a Good to Go account.

“You can choose our pay-as-you-go option, you don’t have to put any money down you just sign up add your credit card, and you are charged for any tolls after your travel,” said Chris Foster, communications manager for WSDOT.

Drivers who have an account and a Good to Go pass will save $2 for every bill.

While carpool requirements are NOT changing, drivers who plan to use the I-405 express lanes will need a flex pass.

“Once you have a flex pass installed in your vehicle it’s basically a pass with a little switch that allows you to switch from toll mode to HOV mode,” said Foster.

If you don’t have the flex pass, you risk being charged.

WSDOT says all these changes will help improve traffic flow. The goal is to have traffic flowing at 45 miles an hour, 90% of the time during peak hours.

“There are a few areas during peak periods where the lanes slow down a bit and that’s why having that extra room with that higher cap will help us manage that,” said Foster.

WSDOT says profits will also go towards funding maintenance and new projects.

