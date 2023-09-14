TODAY at 5:30: Social Security Administration coming for $21 billion in overpayments

Social Security is a safety net millions of Americans rely on for basic living expenses, but KIRO 7 News Investigators found some recipients have to pay some of their benefits back.

In a nationwide joint investigation with our Cox Media Group sister stations, we found the government is clawing back $21.6 billion in Social Security overpayments.

Tonight at 5:30 p.m., KIRO 7′s Jesse Jones on why social security overpayments can go undetected for years. Insiders explain how infrequently accounts are assessed. And, Jesse sits down with a local man blindsided by a letter from the Social Security Administration demanding $11,000.

