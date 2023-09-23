Tips for upcoming rainy weather in Washington

SEATTLE — As the season changes to Fall, Seattleites should expect some rainy weather on the way.

This upcoming weekend will be no different.

On Saturday, a big area of low pressure in the Pacific Ocean will send waves of rain into Washington.

Seattle is expecting an average of 2.8 inches with even more rainfall in the mountains.

To prepare for the change in weather, I recommend that you clean out your storm drains and roof gutters if it is safe to do so.

Also, check if your car’s wiper blades haven’t gotten brittle over the summer. Capable tires are also a must-have.

For more weather news and updates for this weekend download our KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather App.









