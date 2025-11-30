Tips on how to shop safely this Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday approaching, the Puyallup Police Department is offering some advice when buying gifts online this holiday season.

From shopping with reputable brands to keeping an eye out for porch pirates, here’s some tips on how to make sure your gifts get delivered safely:

Update your antivirus software

Use the same credit card in case of fraud, it’s easier to track charges

Make sure your home wifi network is secure with a strong password

Be aware of phishing and giving out your personal information

￼💻Cyber Monday is TOMORROW! These are some helpful safety tips to make your online shopping a happy experience. #CyberMonday #PuyallupPD pic.twitter.com/W53cX1R1Qb — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) November 30, 2025

