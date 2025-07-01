A timeline of the Idaho student murders: What you need to know

BOISE, Idaho. — Bryan Kohberger agreed to plead guilty to the murder of four University of Idaho Students: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, who were found stabbed to death on November 13, 2022.

His guilty plea will allow him to avoid the death penalty and instead, he will receive four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

A court hearing to formally enter the plea is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2.

How did we get here? A timeline of events:

Nov. 13, 2022 – The University of Idaho sends an emergency alert that there had been a homicide near campus. Police confirm four people were found dead at a home on King Road in Moscow.

Nov. 14, 2022 – Moscow police release the names of the victims.

Nov. 16, 2022 – Moscow police hold a news conference, guaranteeing there was no further threat to the university town.

Dec. 7, 2022 – The Moscow Police Department says they are looking to speak to someone who drives a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Dec. 15, 2022 – An Indiana trooper pulls Bryan Kohberger over for an unrelated traffic stop.

Dec. 30, 2022 – Law enforcement breaks through the door of the Kohberger family home in Pennsylvania to arrest him. Chemical tests for blood were also done at Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman.

Jan. 5, 2023 – Kohberger makes his first court appearance in Latah County, Idaho.

May 4, 2023 – WSU releases heavily redacted video of officers serving and executing a search warrant on Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman apartment.

May 22, 2023 – A judge entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Kohberger.

Aug. 2, 2023 – Kohberger’s attorneys say his alibi was taking late-night drives in the area.

Aug. 23, 2023 – Kohberger waives his right to a speedy trial, pushing the trial back from an original Oct. start date.

Dec. 28, 2023 – The home where the four students were killed was demolished.

Jan. 30, 2024 – Kohberger’s attorneys request to move the trial, saying he won’t get a fair one in Latah County.

Sept. 6, 2024 – Judge John Judge leaves it up to the Idaho Supreme Court to decide whether the trial should be moved, and he steps down from the case.

Sept. 12, 2024 – The Idaho Supreme Court announces the trial will be moved to Ada County, saying keeping it in Latah County would prevent him from getting a fair trial.

Sept. 15, 2024 – Kohberger flies from Moscow to Boise, where his trial will now be held.

Sept. 20, 2024 – Kohberger’s defense team files a motion asking for him to wear street clothes to his public hearings, saying jail clothing would ‘impact the presumption of innocence.’

Sept. 26, 2024 – Kohberger’s first hearing in Ada County occurred.

Oct. 9, 2024 – Documents filed show the trial was pushed from June 2, 2025 to Aug. 11, 2025.

Nov. 7, 2024 – A hearing was held to strike the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

Jun 27, 2025 - Judge denies Bryan Kohberger’s motion to delay trial over discovery, media attention

July 30, 2025 – Prosecutors send a letter to the victims’ families informing them that Kohberger agrees to plead guilty to all counts

What’s next?

July 2, 2025 - Court hearing for Kohberger to formally enter a guilty plea.

