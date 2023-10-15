Local

Tidy-Up Tacoma collects 480 pounds of garbage for city cleanup

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The City of Tacoma collected 720 pounds of green waste. Here's one before and after photo. (City of Tacoma)

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma collected 480 pounds of garbage and 720 of green waste.

The city took to X, showing the before and after photos of the cleanup.

The ‘Tidy-Up Tacoma Business District Program’ went to Fern Hill, 6th Avenue, Narrows, Ruston, Pt. Defiance, and Proctor Districts.

City crews will continue maintaining arterials for the rest of 2023

The project is a celebrative effort between Environmental Services, Public Works, Neighborhood and Community Services along with other organizations including the Washington Department of Transportation.

“This effort works to clean up litter/debris, perform graffiti removal, street sweeping, and right-of-way landscaping,” said the City of Tacoma. “In addition, continued vegetation management, litter pickup, and graffiti removal will continue around the City’s six gateway signs throughout Tacoma.”

