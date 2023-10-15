Tidy-Up Tacoma collects 480 pounds of garbage for city cleanup

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma collected 480 pounds of garbage and 720 of green waste.

The city took to X, showing the before and after photos of the cleanup.

Check out these before & after photos 📷 from the September #TidyUpTacoma cleanup efforts. We collected 480 lbs of Garbage and 720 lbs of Green Waste in Fern Hill, 6th Avenue, Narrows, Ruston/Pt. Defiance, & Proctor Districts. Learn more ➡ https://t.co/ITyRsCLZae. #Tacoma pic.twitter.com/IaWy7Q5T88 — City of Tacoma (@CityofTacoma) October 13, 2023

The ‘Tidy-Up Tacoma Business District Program’ went to Fern Hill, 6th Avenue, Narrows, Ruston, Pt. Defiance, and Proctor Districts.

City crews will continue maintaining arterials for the rest of 2023

The project is a celebrative effort between Environmental Services, Public Works, Neighborhood and Community Services along with other organizations including the Washington Department of Transportation.

“This effort works to clean up litter/debris, perform graffiti removal, street sweeping, and right-of-way landscaping,” said the City of Tacoma. “In addition, continued vegetation management, litter pickup, and graffiti removal will continue around the City’s six gateway signs throughout Tacoma.”

