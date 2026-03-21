Thurston SWAT responds to armed man possibly hallucinating on meth, sheriff says

ROCHESTER, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says authorities responded to a man in crisis on Saturday afternoon.

Chehalis Tribal Police, mental health professionals, hostage negotiators, and the SWAT team responded to the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park in Rochester.

Family members told deputies the man was possibly hallucinating on meth while he was armed with a gun, TCSO said.

Authorities launched a drone and could see the man pacing in his backyard with a handgun.

An armored Bearcat truck was brought as he moved to a neighbor’s porch, now seen with a knife.

Authorities moved in and arrested the man without using force, TCSO said.

"Deputies, detectives, officers, SWAT operators, negotiators, and dispatch did a phenomenal job managing this scene with competent tactics to avoid what easily could have been an officer-involved shooting of an individual in crisis," Thuston County Sheriff Derek Sanders posted.

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