Thurston County suspended without pay for falsifying time sheet

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) deputy has been suspended without pay following an investigation that they falsified their time sheets and showed up to work late 24 times in 2024.

During an an instance of an unrelated review of jail footage, a sheriff’s office employee noted that the corrections deputy in question arrived 30 minutes late for work and did not report the tardiness in their timesheet to reflect hours worked.

An internal investigation found that the deputy had dozens of similar instances, with some tardiness ranging upward of 48 minutes late each day.

According to TCSO, the employee collected 27 hours of pay for time they did not work.

“While TCSO recognizes employees have personal lives that sometimes conflict with their prescribed job duties, tax payer dollars must be accounted for in all aspects of office operations. TCSO remains committed to being an office that is both accountable for tax dollars spent and willing to adjust working conditions to ensure the highest probability of success for our employees,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.

The deputy will be suspended without pay for three days.

TCSO said changes have been made internally to ensure daily reporting to the on-duty supervisor at the start of a shift.





