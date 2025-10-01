Thurston County sheriff warns of ‘largest setback’ in county history amid budget cuts

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders is sounding the alarm about looming budget cuts, which he believes will negatively impact public safety.

The County is facing a $24 million budget deficit, and Sheriff Sanders is being asked to cut $4.5 million from his budget.

“It would signify the largest setback for law enforcement and public safety in the history of this county,” said Sheriff Sanders.

Possible workforce reduction consequences

The Sheriff’s Office currently has 80 deputies working in the jail and another 115 patrolling Thurston County roads. If the cuts go through, Sanders said he will have no other choice but to cut deputies. It’s a move he believes will make responding to calls and solving crimes much more difficult.

“Those cuts represent another deputy who can’t respond to emergencies, another detective who can’t handle sex offenses,” Sheriff Sanders said. “The amount of manpower we have on homicide cases. Those things are all impacted.”

Sanders is asking the public to show their support. He’s meeting with County Commissioners this afternoon, and asking the public to show their support by attending the meeting or by calling their county representative.

Along with fewer deputies on patrol, Sanders said the cuts will also lead to challenges at the Thurston County Jail.

“With less deputies, less resources, less supervision, we’d have to shut a portion of our jail down,” Sanders said.

In spite of the challenges, Sanders says he remains optimistic that a solution can be found that won’t lead to cuts and jeopardise public safety.

