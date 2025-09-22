Thurston County Sheriff facing 26% cuts to operating budget

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says it is facing a budget deficit, citing inflation and rising costs.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Derek Sanders says his office has been requested to plan out a potentional 26% cut to their operating budget.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Sanders says Thurston County is asking every office and department to outline a cut by more than a quarter.

The county public defense department is the only office exempt from the potential cuts, Sanders said.

"I believe it’s important that the public understand not only what is happening, but why,“ he wrote.

“Cuts to TCSO’s budget erode the hard work that we’ve put in to staff this office up, solve major cases, and build community trust," he continued.

