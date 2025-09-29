Thurston County Sheriff asking public help after $4.5M in proposed budget cuts

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is facing a $4,537,000 budget cut and now the Sheriff to asking the public to sway the County Commissioners.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders says that the cuts could impact public safety, as felony offenders could be released as a result.

The Sheriff also claimed that emails targeting the sheriff’s office made claims of unfair policing and use of excessive force by

Unfortunately, the Commissioners have been receiving emails encouraging cuts to our office, claiming that TCSO is “murdering black and brown people in the streets”, and that “if you live in Olympia and are dead in the streets, the odds of your murderer being the Sheriff are so high”. This is the message being conveyed to our board. If you disagree with it, now is your chance to have your voice heard.

I am asking anyone and everyone who supports public safety and the well established efforts of our office to show up at the next Board of County Commissioner meeting to make your voice heard.

The meeting will be this Tuesday, September 30th at 2:00PM. The location is 3000 Pacific Ave SE. We are expecting a large attendance, so plan accordingly as parking is limited. I plan to provide some short, positive testimony about the work we *actually* do. If you plan to speak or bring signs in support of TCSO, please keep it positive, respectful, and unifying as the board works through extremely difficult decisions. I’ll be sticking around after the meeting to help answer questions.

Many of you have asked how you can help, and I try to be intentional with your time and efforts as we all live busy lives. Please share this with your family, friends, and neighbors.

This is your opportunity to show up.

