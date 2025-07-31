Thurston County Fair returns Thursday

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Fair is back!

The four-day event begins on July 31 and ends August 3. It opens daily at 10 a.m.

It takes place at 3054 Carpenter Road in Lacey.

This year, there are over 3,000 exhibits, plenty of carnival rides, and lots of fair foods to choose from.

There will be circus performances, musicians, and a chance to get up close to farm animals. You can see the full entertainment schedule here.

General admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 6 to 14, and free for those ages 5 and under.

On Thursday, the fair is offering $1 entry for those who donate to the Thurston County Food Bank.

Friday is Carnival Wristband Day—if you buy one wristband, you can ride as many times as you’d like. The carnival opens daily at 1 p.m.

Military and First Responders can get in for $2 on Saturday with valid ID.

Sunday is Kids Day, which means $2 entry for children ages 6 to 14.

©2025 Cox Media Group