Thurston County deputy crashes while responding to crash

YELM, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy rolled their own patrol vehicle while responding to another rollover collision early this morning.

According to TCSO’s Sheriff Sanders, the deputy was responding to a rollover collision in Yelm with their lights and sirens activated.

While heading to the collision, the deputy rolled their own patrol car.

Nobody else was reportedly involved in the crash, and the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Yelm PD took over the initial crash response in Yelm, with TCSO thanking the first responders who assisted the deputy.

Sheriff Sanders confirmed that the Washington State Patrol responded to investigate the crash, and an internal review of the collision will be conducted to determine the factors and cause of the crash.

