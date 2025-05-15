Thurston County deputy climbs tree to locate $130k stolen excavator

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy took their duty to new heights-- literally.

On May 11, deputies took a report for an excavator stolen from a job site in the Boston Harbor community of North Olympia, valued at $130,000.

Deputies were able to find it with assistance from the victim.

The excavator was believed to have been hidden in the suspect’s backyard.

One deputy got permission from a neighbor to enter their property and climbed a tree to get a better vantage point. It was then that the deputy saw the excavator under a tarp in the backyard.

The excavator was returned to its owner, and the suspect was found driving a short time later.

They were arrested for first-degree theft and malicious mischief, but were released with no bail set and a promise to return to court.

