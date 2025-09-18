Thurston County deputies pause rescue efforts for crashed helicopter after fire starts

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement and emergency response teams are responding to reports of a possible military helicopter crash in a remote part of Thurston County.

Just before midnight, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders posted to social media that deputies and first responders were out with a confirmed helicopter crash near Summit Lake.

According to Sheriff Sanders, deputies found the crash site but were unable to continue rescue efforts because the area was on fire and was starting to overheat their footwear.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) confirmed that they were told the military had lost contact with a helicopter in the area.

TCSO shared they were working closely with Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) to deploy any resources needed to assist.

Early Thursday morning, JBLM confirmed to KIRO 7 News that one of their helicopters crashed at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, in a rural area near the base.

The King County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts with the King County Guardian 1 helicopter, and special operation rescue units responded as well.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the scene working to learn more and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

