Thurston County deputies arrest man after car pursuit in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — A man is under arrest after leading deputies on a chase through the street of Lacey.

On Sunday, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull over an SUV without a front license plate but the SUV refused to stop.

Deputies chased the SUV through south Lacey onto Yelm Highway.

A precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver was attempted but the suspect continued to flee, deputies said.

The SUV entered the Summer neighborhood, crashed onto the lawn, and tried to drive the wrong way before deputies forced the vehicle to stop.

According to deputies, the driver ran away on foot but was caught after a short foot chase and the passenger remained in the vehicle.

Deputies got a search warrant for the SUV and found drug paraphernalia, suspected stolen mail, and material used in retail theft.

The driver was arrested for DUI narcotics, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

©2024 Cox Media Group