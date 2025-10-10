Thurston Co finds contractor for new sheriff’s office headquarters

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thurston County has selected a contractor for the renovations at the new TCSO headquarters, with the bid coming in $800,000 lower than initially budgeted.

The project, which has a deadline of April 30, 2026, includes several key renovations such as secure parking for staff, ballistic-rated windows and entrance, locker rooms with showers, structural reinforcement around the evidence locker, and a walk-in fridge/freezer for evidence storage.

The renovations are part of a broader effort to enhance the security and functionality of the TCSO headquarters. The inclusion of secure parking and ballistic-rated features underscores the emphasis on safety for staff and visitors.

Some key amenities that TCSO will have in the future that we are currently without:

• Secure parking: TCSO is the only law enforcement agency in the area without secure parking.

• Multiple interviewing rooms: deputies typically conduct key interviews on the side of the road and in driveways due to a lack of easily accessible interviewing rooms.

• Child safe room: often times deputies wait for extended periods of time during cases where we are waiting for CPS or a family member to take custody of a child.

• Emergency backup generator

• Central Command Room for critical incidents and emergency management

• Large ~200 seat training/conference room to host large mission briefings, trainings, and public events

The project has reportedly moved quickly, although specific details on the pace of progress have not been disclosed

©2025 Cox Media Group