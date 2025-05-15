Three teens arrested in Seattle, accused of stealing condoms at gunpoint

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested three 16-year-old boys Tuesday night, accused of stealing condoms from a convenience store at gunpoint.

The manager of the store on Aurora Avenue called 911, saying one of the teens pointed a gun at him and he feared for his life.

Officers arrived and quickly broadcast a description of the teens and their getaway car.

Another officer spotted the car and tried to stop the teens, but the car sped away and rammed into a police vehicle.

Eventually, they performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the car.

Officers arrested all three teens and detained three underage girls, ages 15 and 16, who were also inside the car.

Officers recovered a loaded shotgun from inside the car. They say it was previously stolen out of Snohomish County.

According to the police report, “All three [suspects] repeatedly kicked their doors, called law officers names and screamed for sustained periods of time. They were also heard at the scene bragging about ‘being out tomorrow’.”

Police booked the teen boys into juvenile detention for Robbery at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center. Two of them were also booked for Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

