Three teens accused of ‘jumping’ someone in Issaquah, recording attack

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department says they arrested three young teens accused of violently robbing someone and recording it.

Officers say a teen boy called 911 on the night of Feb. 25, claiming the group jumped him while he was walking home.

He told police that one of the teens had filmed the attack on their phone before stealing his device and running off.

Detectives investigated the incident and found probable cause to arrest the three, all between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, the next day.

Officers say they found the teens around 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 26 on Rainier Avenue South and booked them into the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing and Issaquah police say they will provide more information when it becomes available.





