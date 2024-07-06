Three shot in downtown Seattle, police investigating

SEATTLE — On Thursday evening three people were shot in downtown Seattle.

Around 11:01 p.m., officers answered a call about a shooting at Third Avenue and Pike Street.

When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police provided aid until Seattle fire crews arrived.

One man had been shot multiple times and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The other man, believed to be a bystander, was hit once and also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Seattle police said the suspect fled on foot and has not been found.

Shell casings were found and taken as evidence.

10 hours later, a 31-year-old man told police that he was shot Thursday evening near Third Avenue and Pike Street.

Police investigated and took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating and ask anyone with information to call (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.





