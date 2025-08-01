Local

Three semi truck crash blocks four lanes on I-5 in Fife

By KIRO 7 News Staff

FIFE, Wash. — A crash involving three semi trucks, with two of them overturning, and two cars has blocked four lanes of traffic on southbound I-5 near 54th Street East in Fife.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says no injuries have been reported.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Traffic is backed up for about six miles.

This is a developing story.

