Three semi truck crash blocks four lanes on I-5 in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — A crash involving three semi trucks, with two of them overturning, and two cars has blocked four lanes of traffic on southbound I-5 near 54th Street East in Fife.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says no injuries have been reported.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Traffic is backed up for about six miles.

Troopers are on scene with this 3 semi 2 car crash blocking all but the HOV lanes on SB I5 north of 54th.



Avoid I5 south of SR 18, this will take a while to clear. https://t.co/6Qb7lGx8oc pic.twitter.com/K8CeKWhQ7z — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2025

This is a developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group