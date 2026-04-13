Three people stabbed inside an Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were stabbed Monday morning at a home in Everett.

Two have been transported to Providence Medical Center and are in critical condition.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man forced his way inside a home on 112th Street Southwest around 9 a.m.

Deputies say the man is known to the residents.

Once inside, the man allegedly started stabbing people. The residents were able to detain him until deputies arrived on scene.

There is no word on a motive at this time.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about what happened.

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