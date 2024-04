FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Three people are in the hospital after a massive house fire in Federal Way.

Video shot by a KIRO 7 photographer shows the house fully engulfed in flames.

South King Fire tells KIRO 7 the fire started around 2-40 p.m. this afternoon off 4th Avenue SW and 371st.

The conditions of the three people who were hospitalized are not known.

Fire crews are still putting out hot spots.

The Red Cross has been called in, as well.

©2024 Cox Media Group