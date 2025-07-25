Three-month-old found after Amber Alert issued in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — An Amber Alert issued by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office(KCOS) was canceled after the three-month-old was found at Colman Dock in Seattle.

Sharida Milbourne and her daughter Zariannah Milbourne were found aboard the Bremerton-Seattle ferry.

An Amber Alert was issued after Zariannah Milbourne went missing, having been last seen on the 3600 block of Preble Street.

The mother, Sharida Milbourne, does not have custody of her daughter.

The sheriff’s office says that the infant is safe and the mother was taken into custody.

