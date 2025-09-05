Three men arrested in downtown Seattle with drugs, cash, and stolen firearm

Seattle police arrested three men in a narcotics operation in Downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 8 p.m. on Sept. 3, officers conducting proactive drug enforcement near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street saw three men involved in drug activity.

Police arrested the men, ages 29, 30, and 33, and recovered drugs, cash, and a stolen firearm.

The 29-year-old suspect, who has a recent felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine, was found with cash and two large clear bags containing both green and red pills.

Officers identified the pills as MDMA, also known as “Molly” or “Ecstasy.”

Police said the 30-year-old man, who has past convictions for domestic violence, was carrying a stolen firearm and cash.

The 33-year-old suspect, with a recent felony conviction for theft and multiple arrest warrants for theft, also had cash on him.

In total, officers seized:

$315.40 in cash

17.8 grams of pink MDMA

21.9 grams of green MDMA

A stolen firearm

The Seattle Police Department said analysts in the Real Time Crime Center provided video evidence of the men during the operation, which helped officers with the arrests.

All three suspects were booked into King County Jail.

