Three lanes blocked on westbound I-90 in Seattle after collision, backup extends to Bellevue

Three left lanes of westbound Interstate 90 in Seattle’s Mount Baker Tunnel are blocked Friday afternoon following a collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

According to sigalert.com, the backup extends from the scene across Mercer Island, to Bellevue.

The crash happened just east of Rainier Avenue South at milepost 4, blocking both the left general-purpose lane and the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, WSDOT said.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two cars collided, with one rolling. Two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews, including Incident Response teams, Washington State Patrol troopers, and Seattle Fire Department personnel, responded to the scene to assist with the crash and manage traffic.

Officials warned drivers to expect significant delays in the area as crews worked to clear the scene and reopen the lanes.

