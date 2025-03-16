Local

Three dead in Scatter Creek I-5 crash

Three dead in Tacoma I-5 crash (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Three people have died after a collision on I-5 in Scatter Creek, South of Olympia early Sunday morning, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) posted on X.

The WSP says the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver hitting a car head-on going northbound near the Scatter Creek rest area.

A third car unable to stop hit the two cars which blocked all lanes on I-5 heading north, WSP Trooper John Dattilo wrote. The driver of the third car was not injured or impaired, he updated.

Trooper Dattilo confirmed the three deaths were from the first collision caused by the wrong-way driver.

The WSP says they are still investigating the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

