Three-car crash in Tacoma lands two people in the hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after three cars crashed into each other in Tacoma.

It happened on South 56th Street and South Tyler Street just before 7:30 a.m.

According to Tacoma Fire, both people are expected to be okay.

No word on what caused the crash.

S 56th St & S Tyler St, 7:26am - TFD responded to a 3-vehicle accident. Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @TacomaPD is investigating. Use caution in the area while the investigation wraps up. pic.twitter.com/HjlrKkaHEz — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) December 4, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group