Three-car crash in Tacoma lands two people in the hospital

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tacoma crash (Tacoma Fire)
TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after three cars crashed into each other in Tacoma.

It happened on South 56th Street and South Tyler Street just before 7:30 a.m.

According to Tacoma Fire, both people are expected to be okay.

No word on what caused the crash.

