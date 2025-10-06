Three supermoons will light up the night sky for the last months of 2025

NATIONAL — Three supermoons are set to illuminate the night sky in 2025.

Stargazers will have the opportunity to see these events occur in October, November, and December.

What is a Supermoon?

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit brings it as close as possible to Earth during a full moon.

Supermoons happen three to four times a year and always appear consecutively.

During this time, the Moon can appear 14% larger and up to 30% brighter than other full moons.

Supermoon Names

Every month has a full moon, and every full moon has a name.

These supermoons are named according to traditions that mark the preparation for winter.

The first of these supermoons is known as the Hunter’s Moon or the Harvest Moon, and it will appear on October 7.

It will be visible near Saturn.

The name reflects the fall harvest season and the time when hunters prepared for winter.

The next supermoon will occur on November 5 and is known as the Beaver Moon, which corresponds to the time when beavers build dams and store food for winter.

This supermoon will share the sky with the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters.

The final supermoon of the year, called the Cold Moon, will appear on December 4.

This name reflects December’s long, dark nights and cold temperatures.

The Cold Moon will share the sky with the planet Jupiter and the constellation Orion.

These supermoons provide a perfect opportunity for both seasoned astronomers and casual observers to enjoy the night sky, with each offering a unique viewing experience and stunning celestial alignments.

