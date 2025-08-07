Three arrested - including 17-year-old girl - after ‘absolutely vicious’ beating in Pioneer Square

Seattle police arrested three suspects Wednesday night after a man was brutally beaten and robbed in Pioneer Square, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. on August 6, officers responded to a report of an assault near the 300 block of South Main Street.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man on the ground with a bleeding head wound.

His wallet, phone, and shoes had been taken, police said.

Officers provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

He was listed in serious condition.

Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance footage and described the attack as one of the most brutal and unprovoked assaults they’ve encountered.

The video reportedly shows three suspects punching the man in the head and knocking him to the ground, then continuing to punch and kick him as he lay defenseless.

One of the suspects reportedly returned after the initial assault and delivered another kick to the man’s head with such force that officers compared it to kicking a soccer ball or football.

A witness said the man lost consciousness during the attack.

Officers later located the suspects near 6th Avenue and South Jackson Street, with help from surveillance cameras operated by the department’s Real Time Crime Center.

One of the arrests was recorded on those cameras.

Three people were taken into custody:

A 28-year-old man was booked into King County Jail on robbery charges.

A 24-year-old man allegedly grabbed at an officer’s firearm while being detained. Police requested additional charges of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and obstructing a public officer. He was also booked into King County Jail.

A 17-year-old girl ran from officers before being caught. She was booked into juvenile detention at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center. Police also requested a charge of obstructing a public officer.

Officers recovered the victim’s stolen items from one of the suspects and returned them to him at the hospital.

