Thousands are without power in western Washington as of Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

According to Puget Sound Energy, 4,430 customers are impacted.

Issaquah and Renton are seeing the most outages with 1,193 without power in Issaqah and 1,722 without power in Renton.

KIRO 7 will continue to monitor and update you throughout the day.

For a map of outages throughout the state, go here.





