High winds leave thousands without power across Western Washington

High winds have thousands without power across Western Washington.

As of Tuesday morning, over 21,000 Puget Sound Energy customers have been impacted spanning Bellingham down to Olympia. That said, the bulk of the outages have been centered around the South Sound from SeaTac to Puyallup. At the peak of outages earlier on, over 65,000 customers were without power.

An additional 4,000 Seattle City Light and 2,000 Tacoma PUD customers were also without power as of just after 7:30 a.m.

Windy weather have kept crews busy all morning long. East Pierce Fire says their firefighters responded to 24 emergency calls between midnight and 7 a.m., the bulk of which were for downed trees and power lines.

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning took effect at the passes at 4 a.m., as winds have kicked up and visibility has dropped. Drivers in that area are being urged to delay their trips during this active weather.

