Thousands without power across Puget Sound as winds, rain, lightning move in

SEATTLE — As of 6:45 p.m., there are 37,891 across the state.

Seattle City Light is reporting over 6,000 without power in its coverage area.

More than 6,000 customers are currently experiencing power outages across our service area due to tonight's winds and heavy rains. Crews and staff are responding as quickly and safely as they can. pic.twitter.com/yM46s0HGWp — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) February 25, 2025

Here are outages along Western Washington (reporting more than 500 without power):

Snohomish: 11,637

King: 14,121

Pierce: 745

Kitsap: 3,656

Mason: 2,707

Clark: 4,506

These numbers will be updated hourly.

