Local

Thousands without power across Puget Sound as winds, rain, lightning move in

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Rain, leaves on the road, Seattle File photo. (KIRO 7 News)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — As of 6:45 p.m., there are 37,891 across the state.

Seattle City Light is reporting over 6,000 without power in its coverage area.

Here are outages along Western Washington (reporting more than 500 without power):

  • Snohomish: 11,637
  • King: 14,121
  • Pierce: 745
  • Kitsap: 3,656
  • Mason: 2,707
  • Clark: 4,506

These numbers will be updated hourly.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read